Hodeidah under fire: US Navy targets Houthi sites

Shafaq News/ On Monday, US Navy warships carried out six strikes targeting Houthi (Ansrallah) positions in southern Hodeidah, Yemeni sources said.

The strikes reportedly hit weapons depots in the al-Ghuwariq area of al-Tuhayta district, near frontlines with joint forces. The sources noted an absence of drone or fighter jet activity prior to the strikes, suggesting they were launched directly from US naval vessels stationed in the Red Sea off Hodeidah’s coast.

Separately, activists reported more than 18 strikes targeting "Houthi arms depots and military sites" in al-Ghuwariq, al-Jabaliya, and al-Faza, all in southern Hodeidah.

The US Central Command said on X that the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is “conducting round-the-clock operations against the Iran-backed Houthis.”