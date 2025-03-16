SOURCES: US forces in Iraq raise alert level after Houthi strikes

Shafaq News/ US forces in Iraq have raised their alert level following recent military operations against the Houthis in Yemen, Iraqi security sources reported on Sunday.

The sources told Shafaq News Agency that security measures have been intensified at US bases in Ain al-Asad, Erbil, and Harir, with increased logistical activity over the past three days.

Officials have not disclosed the exact nature of the potential threats.

Earlier today, the United States confirmed that recent strikes had actually targeted multiple Houthi leaders and “took them out,” reiterating its warning to Iran against backing the group.

The US launched large-scale airstrikes on Saturday evening, hitting dozens of targets in Houthi-controlled areas of the capital, Sanaa. US President Donald Trump defended the strikes as necessary to protect global trade routes and ensure freedom of navigation, warning Iran against further support for the Houthis.

The operation has received logistical support from allies, including the UK, which provided refueling assistance. Meanwhile, the Houthis vowed retaliation, accusing the US and UK of targeting civilians.