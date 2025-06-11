Gaza carnage: Israel kills 53 civilians as hospitals near shutdown

Shafaq News/ At least 53 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza since dawn, as famine, mass displacement, and relentless bombardment push the territory deeper into collapse, the Palestinian Information Center reported on Wednesday.

Gaza’s Civil Defence confirmed 31 deaths and 200 injuries in a single strike involving tank fire and drones at a central aid distribution point in the Netzarim corridor. Spokesman Mahmoud Basal described the attack as part of an ongoing assault on areas where civilians seek food and aid.

جيش الاحتلال يرتكب افضع المجازر بحق الأهالي في محيط محور "نتساريم" وسط قطاع غزة أثناء انتظارهم الحصول على المساعدات الأمريكية. pic.twitter.com/YhsOlfJWXB — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 11, 2025

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, more than 54,980 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed and over 126,900 injured, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

With medical systems near total shutdown, Al-Shifa Hospital director Muhammad Abu Salmiya warned the facility could close within 24 hours without fuel.

استشهد 9 من أطفالها وزوجها..الطبيبة آلاء النجار تغادر غزة إلى إيطاليا مع طفلها الجريح آدم لتلقي العلاج. pic.twitter.com/Xndzrvmb5C — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 11, 2025

UN agencies estimate 93% of Gaza’s population now faces extreme food insecurity while repeated airstrikes have devastated farmland, fisheries, and infrastructure, deepening the humanitarian crisis.

Despite international appeals, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich maintained his refusal to allow aid into Gaza, pushing for continued military pressure to dismantle Hamas and dismissing hostage deal discussions.

Smotrich also rejected the idea of restoring direct Israeli control over Gaza, calling it “nonsense” and urging officials to block any negotiations.