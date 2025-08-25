Gaza death toll rises: Israel kills 20 Palestinians overnight

Shafaq News – Gaza

At least 20 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since dawn, Palestinian media reported on Monday, citing medical officials.

According to Quds News Network, Israeli forces deployed explosive-laden robots in Gaza City residential neighborhoods, destroyed homes, and sparked widespread panic. Airstrikes also hit several districts and areas near a hospital, leaving multiple civilian casualties, including infants.

عاجل| قصف جوي عنيف من طيران الاحتلال على منطقة جباليا البلد والنزلة شمال قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/k4bmvpvHzj — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 25, 2025

Among the victims was a young girl killed when her family’s tent west of Khan Younis was struck, while a two-year-old lost two siblings and his grandfather, and now faces possible amputation.

طواقم الدفاع المدني تنتشل 3 شهداء وطفل على قيد الحياة جراء قصف الاحتلال منزلاً لعائلة كحيل بمنطقة الكرامة شمال مدينة غزة.لمشاهدة الفيديو :https://t.co/YxtuwaSJKO pic.twitter.com/XdjjJgtwXb — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 25, 2025

Attacks reportedly damaged aid distribution points, killing three people. Witnesses reported intense shelling and fresh airstrikes as hundreds of displaced families fled toward coastal areas. Hospitals, already overwhelmed by airstrike casualties, struggled to treat malnourished children amid severe shortages of medical supplies.

#شاهد | جيش الاحتلال ينفذ عمليات نسف لمباني سكنية في حي الزيتون جنوب شرقي مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/rByR2MiSxj — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 25, 2025

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s campaign has killed 62,686 Palestinians and injured 157,951, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. It reported that more than 2,095 people were killed and over 15,430 were injured while trying to obtain food and aid.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor accused Israel of carrying out a plan to “raze and reoccupy” parts of Gaza under Operation Gideon’s Chariots II, documenting the use of explosive-laden robots and drone strikes in Jabalia, Zeitoun, Sabra, and al-Saftawi. The group warned that over one million people are now trapped in shrinking areas under forced displacement and escalating destruction “in plain sight of the international community.”

Israel has already started erasing Gaza City, amid continued international silence https://t.co/7pCQtE1V7O — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) August 24, 2025

The organization urged immediate sanctions on Israel, enforcement of International Criminal Court warrants, and urgent global intervention to halt what it described as an unfolding genocide.