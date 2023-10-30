Qatar facilitates talks between Israel and Hamas on prisoner release

Shafaq News/ Mossad chief David Barnea visited Qatar last week, engaging in high-level discussions with Qatari officials in Doha. The talks centered on efforts to secure the release of Israeli prisoners held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as confirmed by Israeli media outlets.

Israeli officials disclosed that the Israeli cabinet had expanded ground operations in Gaza after Qatar, acting as a mediator, refused to provide a comprehensive list of the names of all prisoners held by Hamas, prompting a military escalation.

Hamas political bureau member Musa Abu Marzouk emphasized that the movement's concern lies solely with the release of its civilian prisoners and urged Israel to cease fire for negotiations to progress.

Yahya Al-Sinwar, the head of Hamas in Gaza, indicated that the movement stands prepared to release its civilian captives under suitable conditions.

The discussions come amidst the ongoing conflict initiated by Hamas' Operation "Al-Aqsa Flood," which began on October 7, 2023, leading to a surge in tensions between Israel and Palestine.

Israel so far killed more than 8,000 Palestinians. Most are children and women.