Stalled negotiations: Mossad team returns from Qatar to Israel

Shafaq News / The Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday the summoning of Mossad team from Qatar due to the stalemate in negotiations concerning Gaza.

It was clarified that Hamas did not comply with its commitment to release all children and women hostages listed in the agreement they had agreed upon.

Netanyahu's office expressed gratitude to the head of Mossad, the Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency, and the head of Egyptian intelligence, as well as the Qatari Prime Minister, for their assistance.

Furthermore, the ceasefire, which began on November 24, witnessed the release of women, children, and foreign hostages held by Hamas since the attack on October 7. In return, Israel released several Palestinian detainees, including women, from its prisons.

Both Israel and Hamas exchanged accusations for the collapse of the ceasefire, which lasted for a week and was extended twice before mediators failed to find a way to extend it for a third time.

Moreover, Israel accused Hamas of refusing to release all their female detainees. A Palestinian official stated that the breakdown occurred after Israel demanded that Hamas release the female conscripts.