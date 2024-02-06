Hamas responds to Qatar and Egypt on the "framework agreement"

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, the Hamas Movement announced that it has submitted its response to Qatar and Egypt regarding the framework agreement on a hostage exchange deal with Israel.

According to the Movement’s statement, Hamas has "just submitted its response to the framework agreement to our brothers in Qatar and Egypt, following consultations within the Movement’s leadership and with the resistance factions."

"Hamas dealt with the proposal positively, ensuring a comprehensive ceasefire, ending the aggression against our people, providing relief, shelter, and reconstruction, lifting the blockade on Gaza, and accomplishing a prisoner exchange."

Moreover, Hamas praised the role of Egypt, Qatar, and all countries seeking to halt the "brutal aggression," emphasizing its "commitment, along all forces and factions, to defend its people on the path to ending the occupation and achieving their legitimate rights on their sacred land."

On the other hand, Yedioth Ahronoth quotes Israeli officials as stating, "Israel is analyzing Hamas’ response to the hostage release agreement and is formulating an official response."

"Initially, Hamas accepted the agreement, setting, in the process, impossible conditions. Nevertheless, Israel will not stop its operations, and given the current circumstances, Hamas’ response is a negative one."