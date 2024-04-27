Khor Mor attack update: 4 dead, calls for investigation and accountability

Shafaq News / In the aftermath of the recent attack on the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region, Ramak Ramadhan, the administrator of Chamchamal district in al-Sulaymaniya announced, on Saturday, an increase in the death toll from the Khor Mor gas field targeting operation yesterday, while US Ambassador to Baghdad Alina Romanowski urged Baghdad to conduct a "comprehensive investigation" and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Ramadhan stated to Shafaq News Agency that "the attack was carried out by an unidentified drone on the Khor Mor gas field at exactly 6:45 pm, targeting the oil storage location outside the field."

Until the moment, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack that resulted in the suspension of gas production and a reduction in electricity production by 2500 megawatts.

He added that the death toll had risen to four individuals, with two others injured, noting that the condition of the injured was stable. He pointed out that all six victims were of Yemeni nationality.

"Protecting airspace is not the responsibility of Regional authorities but rather the duty of the federal government," he continued, calling on them to "conduct an investigation and prevent the recurrence of such attacks targeting a service facility."

Ramadhan affirmed that a delegation from the Ministry of Electricity had arrived at the scene of the incident to address the issue of electricity production reduction, indicating that today the Ministers of Electricity and Interior in the Regional Government would visit the site of the incident to closely examine its details.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador strongly condemned the attack on the energy infrastructure in Kurdistan that occurred last night.

She emphasized on X, "We urge the Iraqi authorities to conduct a full investigation and bring those responsible to justice."

"We express our condolences for those lost. The US will continue to work with the Government of Iraq and Kurdistan Regional Government in support of Iraqi security, stability, and sovereignty."

Earlier, Kurdistan Regional President Nechirvan Barzani stressed the need for the federal government to fulfill its duty to prevent attacks on vital facilities in the Region.

Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also called on Baghdad to conduct a serious investigation, hold the perpetrators accountable, and reassure the people of the Kurdistan Region. He revealed that "according to preliminary information, these attacks occurred in a nearby area within Iraqi territory."