Kurdistan Region restores 1600 megawatts of electricity production following attack on Khor Mor field

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Electricity in the Kurdistan Region announced on Saturday the restoration of 1600 megawatts of production from the "Khor Mor" field, which was targeted in an attack yesterday.

The ministry stated that "teams from the Ministry of Electricity, Ministry of Natural Resources, and other relevant authorities worked tirelessly throughout the night to mitigate the effects of the attack."

They managed to "compensate for a significant portion of the decrease in electricity production through a well-coordinated plan, preventing widespread power outages in the energy system."

The statement further noted that the teams "succeeded in restoring production to 1600 megawatts."

"The ministry is currently awaiting the resolution of the attack's aftermath and the resumption of gas supply to the three stations in Erbil, al-Sulaymaniya, and Bazian to normalize the situation."

On Friday, an unidentified shelling targeted a gas field in the Chamchamal district of al-Sulaymaniya governorate within the Kurdistan Region, resulting in the suspension of gas production and a reduction in electricity production by 2500 megawatts.

Ramak Ramadhan, the administrator of Chamchamal district announced an increase in the death toll from the Khor Mor gas field, while US Ambassador to Baghdad Alina Romanowski urged Baghdad to conduct a "comprehensive investigation" and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Until the moment, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack that resulted in the death of four individuals, and the injury of two others, all of Yemeni nationality.

"Protecting airspace is not the responsibility of Regional authorities but rather the duty of the federal government," Ramadhan continued, calling on them to "conduct an investigation and prevent the recurrence of such attacks targeting a service facility."

Meanwhile, US Ambassador strongly condemned the attack on the energy infrastructure in Kurdistan that occurred last night.

She emphasized on X, "We urge the Iraqi authorities to conduct a full investigation and bring those responsible to justice."

"We express our condolences for those lost. The US will continue to work with the Government of Iraq and Kurdistan Regional Government in support of Iraqi security, stability, and sovereignty."

Earlier, Kurdistan Regional President Nechirvan Barzani stressed the need for the federal government to fulfill its duty to prevent attacks on vital facilities in the Region.

Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also called on Baghdad to conduct a serious investigation, hold the perpetrators accountable, and reassure the people of the Kurdistan Region. He revealed that "according to preliminary information, these attacks occurred in a nearby area within Iraqi territory."