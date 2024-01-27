Power Returns in Kurdistan Region After Gas Exports Resumption

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdish Ministry of Electricity announced that power was fully back after the resumption of gas exports from the Khor Mor field in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

In a brief statement, the ministry said, "After resuming gas export from the Khor Mor field to the generating stations, the power was restored to normal today at noon."

Ahmed Al-Mufti, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources in the Kurdistan Region, described the material damage resulting from the bombing of the Kormor gas field as "very slight."

On Thursday, a bomb-laden drone targeted Khor Mor, causing a fire and halting gas production, which, in turn, affected the electricity supply to power stations in the Kurdistan Region.