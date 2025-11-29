Kurdistan completes key repairs at Khor Mor field after attack

Shafaq News – Erbil

Most technical faults at the Dana Gas–operated Khor Mor field in Al-Sulaymaniyah have now been resolved after an attack ignited a fire and shut down gas supplies to the Kurdistan Region’s power grid.

In a statement on Saturday, the Kurdish Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Electricity explained that senior officials oversaw a joint team that worked with Dana Gas engineers to repair damaged systems and prepare for the fastest possible restart of natural gas production.

The strike hit the field in Chamchamal late on November 26, prompting an immediate halt to operations and disrupting electricity supplies that depend on Khor Mor gas.

A government committee investigating the incident has not yet determined whether the attack was carried out by a missile or drone and is expected to present its findings to caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Sunday.

Sources familiar with the situation said Dana Gas has kept the facility offline since the attack and requested firm security guarantees before reactivating its processing units.