Kurdistan restores power output to 3,800 MW after Khor Mor disruption

Shafaq News/ Electricity production in Kurdistan region has returned to 3,800 megawatts after technical teams resolved a gas supply disruption at the Khor Mor field, the Kurdish Ministry of Electricity said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that a technical failure, coupled with freezing temperatures, had caused a reduction of 250 million standard cubic feet of gas supply to power plants, leading to a 1,000-megawatt drop in electricity output. The incident occurred at 2:00 a.m. local time on Monday.

"Technical teams from the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Electricity worked intensively to resolve the issue, and electricity production has now returned to normal levels," the ministry said.

The Khor Mor gas field, located in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, is a critical source of energy for the Kurdistan Region, supplying nearly 70% of the region’s electricity needs. The field, operated by the UAE-based Dana Gas, has been undergoing expansion and development, which had previously caused power generation to drop by 750 megawatts last month due to reduced gas pressure.