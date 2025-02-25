Khor Mor gas supply disrupted twice in 48 hours, causing power shortages

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Electricity in the Kurdistan Region announced on Tuesday a new disruption in gas supplies from the Khor Mor (Kormor) field to power plants due to a technical malfunction, leading to a 2,500-megawatt drop in electricity production.

In a statement, the ministry explained that technical teams from the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Electricity are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible to restore supplies and stabilize the power grid.

This marks the second incident within two days, as the ministry had reported a decline in electricity production on Monday due to an unexpected technical failure at the same gas field.