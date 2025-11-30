Iraq wraps Khor Mor attack investigation

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has completed its investigation into last week’s attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, Kurdistan Region, and the findings will be announced “within days,” an Interior Ministry official said on Sunday.

Brigadier General Muqdad Miri, director of the Public Relations and Media Department at the ministry, told Shafaq News that the committee tasked with the investigation has finished its field visit and is finalizing its report. “Once the conclusions are approved [by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani], they will be made public.”

Any claims circulating now, he cautioned, are incorrect.

Earlier, US Envoy to Iraq Mark Savaya accused armed groups “operating illegally and driven by hostile foreign agendas” of carrying out the attack, writing on X that “there is no place for such groups in a fully sovereign Iraq.”

The November 26 strike forced a complete shutdown of the Khor Mor facility, triggering major power cuts across the Region. A drone or missile — the method remains undetermined — hit a storage tank, igniting a fire without causing casualties. Electricity supply fell to around five hours a day, and the Region lost 1,200 megawatts from the national grid, according to the Kurdish Ministry of Electricity.

Production at the field resumed on November 29 after a three-day halt.