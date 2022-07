Shafaq News / A security source revealed that at 7:50 pm local time, five Katyusha rockets landed in the Khor Mor gas field in the Chemchemal district.

The source told Shafaq News agency that no casualties were recorded, noting that the concerned authorities are launched an investigation into the incident.

On June 25, the Counter-Terrorism Group in the Kurdistan Region reported that at least six rockets landed in the same gas field during the recent three attacks that targeted it on June 24.