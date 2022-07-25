At least two rockets land near the Khor Mor gas field 

Shafaq News/ At least two rockets targeted a gas field in Kurdistan's governorate of al-Sulaymaniyah, a source reported on Monday evening.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that rockets landed in the vicinity of the Khor Mor gas field in the Chemchemal district.

"The casualties and material damages are not immediately clear," the source said.

The Pearl Consortium, United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas and its affiliate, Crescent Petroleum, have the rights to exploit Khor Mor and Chemchemal, two of the biggest gas fields in Iraq.

No group claimed responsibility, but armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed similar attacks in the past.

A similar attack took place earlier this year on June 22.

In March, Iran Revolutionary Guards attacked the capital of the Kurdish region with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of the autonomous Iraqi Kurdish region that appeared to target the United States and its allies.

At least three other attacks have targeted oil refineries in Erbil since the March attack, but no group has claimed responsibility.