Kurdistan region's Khor Mor gas field comes under rocket attack, Source

Shafaq News/ The Khor Mor gas field in Chamchamal District of Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate came under rocket fire, according to a security source.

The Source told Shafaq News Agency that Katyusha rockets targeted the field without knowing the size of damage or casualties.

Several rockets landed at the Khor Mor gas field in Iraqi Kurdistan last July.

It was one of several attacks on the area, none of which have been claimed by any group.

The Pearl Consortium, United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas (DANA.AD), and its affiliate, Crescent Petroleum, have the rights to exploit Khor Mor and Chamchamal, two giant gas fields in Iraq.