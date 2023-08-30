KRG addresses Khor Mor gas field attack

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Ministry of Natural Resources issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the attack on the Khor Mor gas field in al-Sulaymaniyah.

In a statement, the ministry stated, "At 9:30 PM on Wednesday night, the Khor Mor gas field was subjected to a missile attack, which fortunately resulted in no human or material damages."

The statement further indicated, "Acting Minister of Natural Resources, Awat Janab Nouri, has been in contact with the security authorities. The Deputy Minister is coordinating with Dana Gas Company to ensure that the incident does not impact gas and electricity production."

Earlier today, a local source reported on Wednesday that the Khor Mor gas field in the Chemchemal district of al-Sulaymaniyah province came under missile attack. The source stated that "the attack involved two rockets, causing no significant damages."

The origin of the strike was traced back to the Tuz Khurmatu district, the source added.

No entity has claimed responsibility for the assaults targeting the Khor Mor field, a site dedicated to gas extraction and production. However, regional officials have implicated armed groups closely linked to Iran in previous similar attacks on oil facilities within the region. Notable targets of these attacks included oil installations and the U.S. consulate, as well as the Harir air base in Erbil to the north.

The Khor Mor gas field stands as one of the largest gas fields, supplying natural liquefied gas to power generation stations. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in meeting the populace's demands for gas used in cooking and heating.