Dollar prices climb in Baghdad  and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar edged higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar rates increased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, up from 142,600 on Thursday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,500 IQD and 142,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,600.