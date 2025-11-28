Kurdistan Region pushes to restore power after Khor Mor attack

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region is intensifying efforts to restore electricity after a recent attack on the Khor Mor gas field disrupted power across the Region.

The Ministry of Electricity expressed on Friday, gratitude to residents for ‘’their calm and cooperation during the outage,’’ assuring that power would be restored "as soon as possible."

Earlier today, sources in Al-Sulaymaniyah told Shafaq News that electricity could stabilize within 24 hours if gas flow from the Khor Mor field to power plants resumes. They added that Dana Gas, the company operating the field, has requested security guarantees to continue its work.

On Wednesday, explosive-laden drones struck the Khor Mor field in Chamchamal, sparking a fire and causing material damage, but no casualties. The attack cut gas supplies to 80% of the Region’s power stations, according to the Kurdistan Region’s Natural Resources and Electricity ministries.

