Iraq, GE Vernova advance plans for 24 GW power expansion

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq and US-based GE Vernova discussed the construction of modern power plants across Iraq with a total capacity of 24,000 megawatts.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Electricity’s media office, Minister Ziad Fadel underscored the importance of the partnership, stressing the need to adhere to implementation timelines and uphold high technical and environmental standards throughout project execution.

Both sides reviewed potential sites for the new plants, with emphasis on geographic distribution and regional consumption needs to ensure maximum utility and grid efficiency, the statement said.

They also discussed plans to rehabilitate and expand the Al-Musayyib and Mansuriyah power stations—two critical nodes in Iraq’s national grid. The upgrades are expected to enhance generation capacity and improve reliability. The talks also addressed long-term maintenance operations, which GE Vernova is currently conducting at several existing power stations.

Comparable deals have been reached with Siemens Energy and France’s TotalEnergies to boost power generation and curb emissions by capturing flared gas.

Iraq has long depended on electricity and gas imports from Iran to meet demand, but those supplies have often been disrupted by US sanctions and regional instability—underscoring the need to strengthen domestic energy infrastructure.