Gaza hit by Israeli strikes as ceasefire violations reach 1,520

Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

Israeli airstrikes struck several parts of the Gaza Strip at dawn on Thursday, breaching the ceasefire in force since October 10, 2025, according to Palestinian media.

Local outlets reported strikes on Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and Gaza City, where Israeli armored vehicles fired east of the Tuffah neighborhood, while in southern Gaza, gunfire wounded a girl sheltering in a tent near Abu Hamid roundabout in Khan Younis. The attacks followed Wednesday’s bombardment, which killed 24 Palestinians and injured dozens after air raids and artillery fire hit displacement tents and residential areas.

Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal, meanwhile, warned that conditions on the ground show “no change,” pointing to continued escalation despite the truce. He cited what he called systematic civilian deaths, particularly near the “yellow line,” alongside increasing reports of missing persons, urging international action to protect civilians, especially women and children.

The Gaza Government Media Office separately accused Israel of grave ceasefire violations. Covering the period from October 10, 2025, to February 4, 2026, it documented 1,520 incidents, including 522 shooting cases, 73 armored incursions into residential neighborhoods, 704 bombardments, and 221 demolitions. The office reported 556 deaths during that timeframe —288 women, children, and elderly people, and 268 men— and about 1,500 injuries, more than 900 involving women, children, or elderly residents. It said nearly all casualties occurred in residential areas outside designated buffer zones.

Read more: Two years of Israeli war leave Gaza in ruins

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, Israeli attacks have killed 71,824 Palestinians and wounded 171,608 others, according to the Gaza-run Health Ministry.

#متابعة | قوات الاحتلال تقتحم قرية بيتللو غرب رام الله بالضفة الغربية pic.twitter.com/JkLVccNDWe — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) February 5, 2026

In the West Bank, Palestinian media reported Israeli raids in Yatta south of al-Khalil, al-Mughayyir northeast of Ramallah, and Anata north of Jerusalem, involving home searches and arrests.

Israeli operations in the West Bank since October 2023 have killed at least 1,092 Palestinians and injured nearly 11,000, according to Palestinian health officials and rights groups. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society estimates more than 21,000 Palestinians have been detained, many under administrative detention without charge.