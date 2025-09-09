Israeli strike in Doha kills Qatari officer

Shafaq News – Doha

A Qatari security officer was killed on Tuesday when Israeli jets struck sites linked to Hamas leaders in the capital, the Interior Ministry said.

The ministry confirmed that bomb disposal teams were dispatched to secure the area and protect residents following the attack.

بيان وزارة الداخلية بشأن الاستهداف الإسرائيلي لمقرات سكنية يقيم فيها عدد من أعضاء المكتب السياسي لحركة حماس في العاصمة القطرية.#الداخلية_قطر pic.twitter.com/7x8yZH75KK — وزارة الداخلية - قطر (@MOI_Qatar) September 9, 2025

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry also denounced the strike as a “cowardly assault” on residential facilities used by Hamas political bureau members, calling it a breach of international law and a “serious threat to the safety and security of citizens and residents.”

"Qatar will not tolerate any act targeting its security and sovereignty," they stressed.

The Israeli military admitted carrying out the operation, saying it had targeted Hamas leadership. Reports indicated the leaders survived.