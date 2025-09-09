Israel hits Hamas in Doha, Qatar condemns as breach of security

Shafaq News – Doha

The Israeli military confirmed on Tuesday that it carried out a precision airstrike in Qatar’s capital, Doha, targeting senior Hamas leaders.

In its statement, the Israeli Army and Shin Bet said the strike focused on Hamas leadership “responsible for the October 7 massacre and the ongoing war against Israel,” adding that precision-guided munitions and intelligence measures were used to “avoid civilian casualties.”

#عاجل 🔻هاجم جيش الدفاع والشاباك من خلال سلاح الجو قبل قليل بشكل موجه بالدقة قيادة حركة حماس الارهابية.🔴قادة القيادة الحمساوية الذين تم استهدافهم قادوا انشطة حماس الارهابية على مدار سنوات ويتحملون المسؤولية المباشرة عن ارتكاب مجزرة السابع من اكتوبر وإدارة الحرب ضد إسرائيل.… pic.twitter.com/HTn6vduHUm — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 9, 2025

A senior Hamas source told Al Jazeera that the airstrike targeted a Hamas leadership delegation during a meeting chaired by Khalil al-Hayya to discuss the latest proposal from US President Donald Trump, and that the leadership delegation survived the strike.

The Israeli military carried out ‘targeted strikes’ on Hamas officials in Doha, Qatar. A senior Hamas source says the attack happened as a negotiating team was discussing a Gaza ceasefire proposal. pic.twitter.com/Puw4hagwH9 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 9, 2025

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack as a “cowardly assault” on residential facilities used by Hamas political bureau members in Doha. It described the strike as a violation of international law and a “serious threat to the safety and security of Qataris and residents,” stressing that the country “will not tolerate any act targeting its security and sovereignty.”

تدين دولة قطر بأشد العبارات الهجوم الإسرائيلي الجبان الذي استهدف مقرات سكنية يقيم فيها عدد من أعضاء المكتب السياسي لحركة حماس في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة. هذا الاعتداء الإجرامي يشكل انتهاكًا صارخًا لكافة القوانين والأعراف الدولية، وتهديدًا خطيرًا لأمن وسلامة القطريين والمقيمين في… — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) September 9, 2025

Qatari authorities said investigations are underway and more details will be announced once available.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement also condemned the strike, describing it as “a criminal act that violates all human and international norms.”

In a statement, the group said the attack disregarded the fact that Doha itself was hosting Israeli representatives for negotiations, adding that the strike represented “a complete disregard for even the lowest standards of international law and conventions.”

The movement also held the US administration responsible, accusing it of enabling what it called Israel’s unchecked actions.

This is a breaking story...