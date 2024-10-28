Hamas offers 'All for All' deal: Ceasefire and total withdrawal from Gaza proposed

Shafaq News/ Hamas has proposed an "all for all" deal, which entails the release of all hostages in exchange for a ceasefire and a complete, immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, Israeli Channel Kan reported, citing sources in Doha on Monday.

A Palestinian source in Qatar remarked, "After the assassination of Yahya Sinwar, we have nothing left to lose, and we are committed to our terms," as reported by Kan.

"After the discussions in Doha conclude, a consultation will be held with the military council in Gaza, after which Hamas will decide on its course of action," he added. "This issue will not be resolved quickly, as it may take several days due to communication difficulties between Doha and Gaza."

These remarks come as the Times of Israel revealed that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that "the war efforts have become aimless and need to be refocused."

For its part, Channel 12 stated, "It is doubtful that any progress can be made in negotiations as long as Israel insists on continuing the military campaign against Hamas."

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, “In Israel, there is pessimism regarding the likelihood of a breakthrough in the negotiations, with expectations that no progress will be made until after the US presidential elections on November 5."

“Return all the hostages whose release has been delayed due to your inaction and the government's negligence,” families of Israeli hostages told Knesset members, according to Israeli media.

On Saturday, hundreds of Israelis demonstrated for an agreement to secure the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip. It is believed that Hamas is holding around 100 hostages in Gaza, with nearly half still alive, according to Israeli estimates. Meanwhile, Hamas announced the death of dozens of hostages in random Israeli airstrikes.

On Sunday, negotiations began in the Qatari capital, Doha, aimed at reaching an agreement to end the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which includes a hostage exchange deal with Hamas.

These negotiations mark the first since the assassination of Sinwar.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced that Egypt proposed a two-day ceasefire in Gaza to facilitate an exchange involving four Israeli hostages and several Palestinian prisoners. “We proposed a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for two days to exchange four hostages for some prisoners, and then negotiations will take place over ten days to turn the ceasefire into a permanent truce,” he said.

Despite ongoing mediation efforts by Qatar and Egypt for months, and the proposal of multiple agreements to end the war in Gaza and facilitate hostage exchanges, Netanyahu continues to impose new conditions. These include maintaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, the Rafah crossing in Gaza, and preventing the return of Palestinian fighters to northern Gaza.

For its part, Hamas insists on “a complete withdrawal of the occupying army from the Strip and a total cessation of war before accepting any agreement.”

On October 7, Israel launched a major offensive against Gaza in response to a Hamas operation, which followed intensified Israeli actions against Palestinians. Since then, at least 42,924 people have been killed in Gaza, including over 17,029 children, and more than 100,833 have been injured, with 10,000 missing.