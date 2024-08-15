Disagreements persist in Gaza ceasefire talks, negotiations continue in Doha

Shafaq News/ Egyptian sources told Cairo News Channel on Thursday that significant disagreements remain between the parties in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

A high-level Egyptian source informed the channel that the Egyptian security delegation is making intensive efforts to reach an agreement on the ceasefire, while talks continue in Doha.

A new round of negotiations began on Thursday in Doha, with the participation of the Israeli intelligence chief, along with his counterparts from the United States and Egypt, and the Qatari Prime Minister.

Hamas officials, who have accused Israel of stalling, did not participate in Thursday’s talks. However, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters that mediators plan to consult with Hamas’s negotiating team in Doha following the meeting.

Defense officials stated, on Wednesday, that the Israeli delegation includes Intelligence Chief David Barnea, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, and the Israeli military's hostages coordinator Nitsan Alon.

The US is represented by CIA Director Bill Burns and US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk, while Egyptian General Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel is also present in Doha, where Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has called for the discussions.

Despite mutual accusations of failing to reach an agreement, neither side has ruled out the possibility of a deal ahead of Thursday's meeting.

Key points of contention include the presence of Israeli forces in Gaza, the timeline for releasing hostages, and restrictions on access to northern Gaza.

It is noteworthy that since the war started on October 7, at least 40,637 people have been killed in Gaza, the majority of whom are children, women, and elderly.

The war displaced most of the Strip’s 2.3 million residents, triggered a hunger crisis, and sparking genocide accusations against Israel, which it denies.