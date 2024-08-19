Blinken urges Middle to avoid escalating Gaza war

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged all countries in the Middle East to refrain from actions that could exacerbate the conflict and violence beyond the Gaza Strip.

During a press conference with his Israeli counterpart, Blinken stated, "We are working with all nations to send a message of non-escalation in the region," emphasizing that "achieving a permanent ceasefire is the best means to secure the release of hostages."

Blinken added, "In the coming days, experts will provide a clear understanding of how to implement the agreement," noting that "Netanyahu has assured me that Israel has accepted the proposal, and it is now up to Hamas to accept it. We look forward to Hamas agreeing to this proposal to bridge the gap between the parties."

The Secretary of State also announced plans to visit Egypt and Qatar, where he will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to push for a deal.

The Israeli war in Gaza has been ongoing since October 7 and led to the death of 40,774 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women, children, and elderly.