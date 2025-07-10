Israel pressures Hamas with disarm-or-war ultimatum

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel has reportedly issued a stark ultimatum to Hamas to disarm or face a renewed military campaign in Gaza once the proposed 60-day truce concludes, Sky News Arabia quoted a senior Israeli official on Thursday.

The official noted that while a temporary ceasefire deal and hostage release could be reached within one to two weeks, a final agreement is not imminent. “If the 60-day ceasefire is accepted, Israel plans to use the pause to propose a lasting truce contingent on Hamas disarmament.”

The remarks come as indirect talks between Israel and Hamas continue, with international mediators seeking to secure a phased ceasefire, hostage exchanges, and humanitarian aid access.