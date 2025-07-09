Israeli PM vows hostage recovery after Trump meeting

Shafaq News – Washington/Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed, on Wednesday, his government’s commitment to recovering hostages held by Hamas.

In a video posted on X following his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Netanyahu called the return of both living and fallen hostages a top national priority. “We will not relent,” he declared, emphasizing that Israeli forces continue to apply pressure despite ongoing casualties.

Netanyahu also argued that dismantling Hamas’s military and administrative infrastructure is key to neutralizing Gaza as “a threat to Israeli security.”

קיימתי היום פגישה נוספת עם הנשיא טראמפ בבית הלבן, ואחר כך פגישה קצרה עם סגן הנשיא ואנס.אנחנו התמקדנו במאמצים לשחרור חטופינו. אנחנו לא מרפים מזה לרגע, וזה מתאפשר בגלל הלחץ הצבאי שמפעילים חיילינו הגיבורים. לצערי, המאמץ הזה גובה מאיתנו מחירים כואבים, של נפילת טובי בנינו. אבל… pic.twitter.com/kYOHOUBEXU — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 9, 2025

While describing his talks with Trump as an opportunity to advance the “circle of peace” and expand the Abraham Accords—the series of normalization agreements between Israel and several Gulf nations—Netanyahu noted that they discussed what he framed as a “strategic victory” over Iran, highlighting its broader implications for the region.

His visit came as indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas resumed on July 6 in Doha. Mediated by Qatar and Egypt, the talks are centered on a revised, US-backed proposal—reportedly drafted by envoy Steve Witkoff—aimed at securing a ceasefire, releasing hostages, and addressing Gaza’s deepening humanitarian crisis.