Israel strikes Gaza as death toll surpasses 57,000

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli airstrikes and shelling continued across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, targeting shelters, homes, and public infrastructure, amid worsening humanitarian conditions.

According to the latest report from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, 70 people were confirmed killed and 332 injured in the past 24 hours. Among the casualties were 23 individuals who had gathered near aid distribution points, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking food assistance to 743, with more than 4,891 injured.

The Ministry warned that many victims remain trapped under the rubble or in inaccessible areas where emergency teams cannot reach due to ongoing bombardment.

عمليات نسف كبيرة ينفذها جيش الاحتلال وسط وشرق مدينة خانيونس. pic.twitter.com/eJDn9g1VmW — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 6, 2025

Since October 7, 2023, the overall death toll in Gaza has risen to 57,338, with at least 135,957 injured. The figures also show that since March 18, 2025, 6,780 people have been killed and nearly 24,000 wounded.

The Israeli military campaign, now in its 639th day, has escalated in recent days with new air and ground operations. Footage from local media showed widespread destruction in residential neighborhoods and displacement camps.

Israel rejected amendments submitted by Hamas to a Qatari-mediated ceasefire proposal, calling them unacceptable. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed Israel’s participation in renewed indirect negotiations in Doha.

US President Donald Trump, commenting on the developments, said Hamas' latest response “could lead to an agreement within days,” though he noted he had not yet received a detailed briefing.