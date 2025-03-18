Palestine calls for extraordinary Arab meeting to “stop Israeli aggression on Gaza”
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Palestine called for holding an extraordinary Arab meeting to discuss renewed Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.
"Palestine has submitted a request to the
Arab League’s General Secretariat to convene an extraordinary session at the
level of permanent representatives," Palestinian delegate Muhannad
Al-Aklouk said in a statement.
The Palestinian diplomat explained
that the request came "following Israel’s resumption of its crimes of
aggression, genocide, and ethnic cleansing as the occupying power,” adding that
“the latest
Israeli bombardment coincided with power cuts across Gaza and a blockade
preventing the entry of humanitarian, medical, and relief aid.”
In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.