Palestine calls for extraordinary Arab meeting to “stop Israeli aggression on Gaza”

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Palestine called for holding an extraordinary Arab meeting to discuss renewed Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

"Palestine has submitted a request to the Arab League’s General Secretariat to convene an extraordinary session at the level of permanent representatives," Palestinian delegate Muhannad Al-Aklouk said in a statement.

The Palestinian diplomat explained that the request came "following Israel’s resumption of its crimes of aggression, genocide, and ethnic cleansing as the occupying power,” adding that “the latest Israeli bombardment coincided with power cuts across Gaza and a blockade preventing the entry of humanitarian, medical, and relief aid.” The Israeli army pounded the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing at least 412 people, injuring more than 500, and breaking a ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19. More than 48,500 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.