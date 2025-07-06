New round of Hamas–Israel ceasefire talks begins in Doha

Shafaq News – Doha

Israeli and Hamas negotiators launched a new round of ceasefire talks in the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday, as diplomatic efforts resumed to halt the war in Gaza and reach a deal on the release of hostages.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan confirmed that an Israeli delegation arrived in Qatar earlier in the day to participate in the negotiations, which are being held with Qatari and Egyptian mediation.

The renewed talks come amid mounting international pressure to end the war and address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, Hamas announced its willingness to begin discussions based on a US-backed ceasefire proposal, signaling a potential shift toward a negotiated settlement after weeks of deadlock.