Hamas–Israel talks in Doha end without progress as negotiations continue

Shafaq News – Doha

Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel concluded their second round in Doha on Monday with no breakthrough, though both sides are expected to resume talks later in the evening, a senior Palestinian official told AFP.

A separate source confirmed that delegations from both Hamas and Israel will return to the table for another session Monday night in the Qatari capital.

Contrary to speculation, Israel Hayom quoted an Israeli source denying reports that the talks had collapsed, stating that communication remains active through mediators.

Palestinian sources cited by Reuters identified Israel’s refusal to allow unrestricted humanitarian aid into Gaza as a key obstacle to progress in the latest round of negotiations hosted by Qatar.

The talks, which began on Sunday, were launched following the submission of a new ceasefire proposal to both parties. According to informed sources, the proposal is based on a framework developed by US envoy Steve Witkoff.