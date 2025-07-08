Qatar pushes Gaza talks following positive signs

Shafaq News – Doha/Gaza

On Tuesday, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari stated that mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas are currently focused on advancing toward a phase that could end the war in Gaza.

At a press conference, Al-Ansari confirmed the presence of both delegations for indirect negotiations, with intermediaries facilitating discussions separately with each side.

The talks, he explained, are still in the early stages, revolving around a general framework before entering detailed negotiations. “What’s currently on the table is a broad outline, not yet a finalized proposal.”

Al-Ansari noted encouraging signs, underscoring that the process requires patience and that “setting deadlines would be unproductive at this stage.”

While criticizing recent media leaks as irresponsible, he warned that such disclosures could disrupt the delicate negotiation process.

Regarding the Israeli delegation’s mandate, Al-Ansari stopped short of detailing its scope but described the level of engagement as positive.

The latest round of indirect negotiations in Doha follows a new US proposal aimed at securing a ceasefire, amid mounting international pressure to end the war and address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.