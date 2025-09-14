Hamas: Israel exploits negotiations to mask crimes

Shafaq News – Gaza / Doha

On Sunday, Hamas accused Israel of deliberately sabotaging every agreement through assassinations, new conditions, and massacres, using negotiations as cover to buy time and commit further crimes.

In an urgent memo sent to Arab and Islamic foreign ministers, international organizations, and major powers, the group described an Israeli attempt to assassinate its negotiating delegation in Doha on September 10. The delegation, it said, was targeted while meeting to discuss a ceasefire proposal received a day earlier from Qatari Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

The group added that it had shown maximum flexibility, urging the actors to pressure Israel to end its assaults in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, and called for its political and economic isolation and the prosecution of Israeli leaders in international courts.

The memo further stated that Israel had reneged on the January 17, 2025 agreement and resumed what it described as massacres, displacement, and starvation despite Hamas’s compliance with its terms.

Hamas’s message comes one day before the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit in Doha on September 14–15, 2025.