Rwanga Foundation concludes returnee reintegration project in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), hosted a ceremony on Monday marking the completion of the strategic project Strengthening Sustainable Livelihoods and Reintegration of Returnees for Long-Term Well-Being in Iraq (2023-2026).

The program was implemented by the Rwanga Foundation in partnership with Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Iraqi government, and the Joint Crisis Coordination Centre (JCC) of the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Interior.

During the ceremony, the implementing partners highlighted the project's achievements in supporting the long-term reintegration of returnees across Iraq and the KRI by creating jobs and sustainable sources of income, providing intensive training in business planning and small business management, offering direct financial grants to help dozens of returnees launch their own businesses, and raising awareness among young people about the risks of irregular migration.

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