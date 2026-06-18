Erbil unveils Charles de Gaulle statue honoring France-Kurdish ties

Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil on Thursday unveiled a statue of former French President Charles de Gaulle in a ceremony highlighting the longstanding relationship between France and the Kurdish people.

The monument, located in central Erbil, was inaugurated under the patronage of the Rwanga* Foundation and its founder, Idris Nechirvan Barzani, with the participation of political, cultural, and social figures.

Charles de Gaulle is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern French history. He led France's resistance against Nazi Germany during World War II before serving as head of government and founding the Fifth French Republic.

The monument carries symbolic significance for the Kurdistan Region, reflecting decades of ties between France and the Kurds. De Gaulle's name is associated with a historic letter sent by Kurdish leader Mustafa Barzani to the French statesman in February 1968, during early efforts to secure international support for the Kurdish cause.

Relations between France and the Kurdistan Region deepened after 1991, when Paris played a key role in international efforts following the suppression of the Kurdish uprising, culminating in the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 688, which helped establish international protection for the Kurdish population.

France further strengthened its presence in the Kurdistan Region during the war against ISIS as part of the international coalition, providing military support to Peshmerga forces. In 2015, Paris deployed the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to the region to support operations against the militant group.

*Rwanga, meaning "vision", is a non-governmental organization, founded in 2013 and focused on expanding access to education, delivering community services, and strengthening local capacities.