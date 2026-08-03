President Barzani backs stable and united Syria after Damascus visit

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani affirmed on Monday the Region's support for a "stable and united" Syria, describing the country as standing before a historic opportunity to recover, rebuild, and prosper.

Following his visit to Damascus and meeting with Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Barzani said he had accepted an invitation from al-Sharaa to visit Damascus, expressing his happiness at the visit, voicing confidence in al-Sharaa's vision and expressing belief in Syria's ability, under his leadership, to move toward greater stability and prosperity and build a brighter future for all its people.

At the invitation of President @AH_AlSharaa, I am pleased to have visited Damascus today.After many years of hardship, Syria now has a historic opportunity to recover, rebuild, and prosper. I expressed my confidence in President Al-Sharaa's vision and my belief that, under his… pic.twitter.com/FgSWoXqDUJ — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) August 3, 2026

Barzani stressed that the KRI supports the stability in Syria “where the rights of all ethnic and religious communities are protected," noting that his talks with the Syrian president also addressed the importance of Syria playing a constructive role in advancing regional peace and security,

Barzani said Syria, Iraq and the KRI share common interests as neighbors, pointing to significant potential to expand economic cooperation for the benefit of both sides' peoples.