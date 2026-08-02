President Barzani heads to Damascus for bilateral talks

Shafaq News- Erbil

Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani will hold talks with Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa in Damascus on Monday during an official visit expected to focus on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, sources told Shafaq News.

The meeting will take place at the People’s Palace in the Syrian capital.

Barzani and Al-Sharaa first met at the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where they discussed ties between Syria, Iraq, and Iraqi Kurdistan, as well as cooperation against ISIS. They met again at the 2026 forum, focusing on developments in Syria and dialogue between Damascus and Kurdish political forces.