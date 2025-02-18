President Barzani on Syria’s Al-Sharaa steps, deserve support

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, stated on Tuesday that the region will play a supportive role in facilitating dialogues aimed at a comprehensive resolution to the Syrian crisis.

In an interview with Rudaw TV, Barzani emphasized that both he and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani underscored the importance of establishing a "new Syria" as a civil state based on ethnic, linguistic, and cultural diversity, where all its components, including Kurds, Arabs, Christians, Alawites, and Druze, feel like equal citizens.

Barzani stressed that Syria cannot be governed by a single ideology, noting that unilateral governance will never succeed in the country’s diverse context.

"Based on what we’ve observed in the views of Syrian President Ahmed Al-Shara, he is genuinely seeking effective solutions for the country’s crises," Barzani remarked, adding that if this is truly their policy aimed at benefiting Syria, it deserves support rather than mere observation. He described it as a significant opportunity for the Syrian people, warning that if lost, it remains unclear what the alternative would be.

Regarding the Kurdistan Region's role in de-escalating tensions within Syria, Barzani explained that the initial focus was on "how to protect the Kurds" there, noting that continued communications with Turkey, the US, and European countries had contributed to stabilizing certain regions.

The second phase, according to Barzani, is ensuring Kurdish participation in the rebuilding of a new Syria, urging efforts to involve them in the formation of a new government in Damascus.

He emphasized, "We believe this is a great opportunity for all Syrians, and if missed, it’s unclear what the alternative would be."

President Barzani concluded by reiterating that the Kurdistan Region will continue to play a supportive role in any efforts aimed at fostering peace and stability, and ensuring the participation of all Syrian components in shaping the country's future.