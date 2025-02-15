President Barzani at MSC2025: Meeting with Syria transitional FM

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Syrian transitional Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani as part of the Munich Security Conference 2025, discussing regional security and political developments in Syria and Iraq, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Presidency.

Barzani emphasized the importance of regional stability, highlighting the need to “protect the rights of Syria’s diverse communities and ensure their participation in shaping the country’s future.” He stressed that peace and security should be pursued through dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation among all parties, reaffirming the importance of safeguarding Kurdish rights along with those of all other groups in Syria.

Al-Shibani reaffirmed Syria’s “commitment to stability,” expressing his country’s desire to strengthen ties with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts to enhance cooperation and address regional challenges.

According to the statement, both sides exchanged views on regional developments and common challenges, emphasizing the need to establish stronger cooperation mechanisms to promote long-term stability and peace.