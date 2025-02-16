President Barzani reveals files discussed with leaders at MSC2025

Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, revealed on Sunday the details of his discussions with world leaders during his participation in the MSC2025 in Germany, while conveying key Iraqi, Syrian, and US messages.

In a press conference held in Munich, Barzani stated, "We discussed the Kurdistan Region's perspective on security issues in our meetings with leaders and officials."

He added, "We also listened to the viewpoints of the other parties and discussed the ongoing events in the region", revaling that the Syrian issue was one of the main topics in all the meetings. Barzani noted that "What is happening in Syria is encouraging in terms of the fall of an authoritarian regime, and we hope the current authorities will include all components of Syria." Barzani expressed his longing for the cities of Qamishli and Damascus, wishing to visit them someday, as well as Aleppo and Afrin.

Barzani described the conference as an opportunity to discuss global developments and issues related to our region, pointing out that "We had a productive meeting with US Secretary of State, although we recognize it has not been long since he assumed office."

The President of the Kurdistan Region emphasized, "We discussed common matters between us and the United States, reiterating that Iraq is a stabilizing factor in the region. On behalf of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, we affirmed these points."

He also announced that an invitation was extended to the US Secretary of State to visit Iraq and attend the inauguration of the new US consulate in Erbil.

Barzani mentioned that he will meet with a delegation from Imrali on Monday, which carried a message from the leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Abdullah Öcalan. He noted, "The Imrali delegation came to Erbil and will travel to Sulaymaniyah. We are awaiting the contents of the message and expect it to be a message of peace."

The Kurdish President affirmed, "We hope to hear a message of peace from Öcalan, and we hope the PKK will respond positively to this message."