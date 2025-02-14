President Barzani at MSC2025: Meeting with German Defense Minister, discussing countering terrorism

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC2025).

The Kurdistan Region Presidency stated that “the two sides discussed relations between Germany, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the latest developments in the region, particularly in Syria, and the threats posed by ISIS.”

President Barzani expressed the Kurdistan Region's appreciation for the continuous German support and assistance, emphasizing the importance of its continuation to enhance stability in the Region and Iraq.

In turn, Pistorius reiterated his country's commitment to supporting the Kurdistan Region, stating that strengthening cooperation between Germany, Iraq, and Kurdistan is essential in the context of international efforts to combat terrorism.

On Thursday, the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference that will be held from Feb.14-16.