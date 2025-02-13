President Barzani arrives in Germany to attend Security Conference

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference following a special invitation.

The Spokesperson for The Kurdistan Region Presidency, Dilshad Shahab, announced that “during the three-day event, President Nechirvan Barzani will hold multiple meetings with senior leaders and officials from participating countries,” adding that these discussions will focus on the Kurdistan Region and Iraq’s diplomatic ties with various countries, along with key regional developments.

The conference brings together numerous heads of state and government, along with foreign and defense ministers, in addition to leading experts and policymakers in international security and diplomacy.

The Munich Security Conference, first held in 1963, is an annual world forum, that brings together senior government officials and experts in defense, security, and foreign policy. The event addresses pressing global challenges, including terrorism, armed conflicts, weapons proliferation, and climate change’s impact on global security.