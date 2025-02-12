President Barzani to attend Munich Security Conference

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani will participate in the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany upon an official invitation.

A source in the Kurdistan presidency told Shafaq News agency that Barzani’s participation aims to “strengthen regional and international ties while addressing security and political challenges facing Kurdistan, Iraq, and the wider region.”

During the conference, Barzani is set to hold meetings with regional and global leaders, discussing security, counterterrorism efforts, and ways to enhance bilateral relations between Kurdistan and participating nations.

The Munich Security Conference, established in 1963, is one of the world’s leading forums on defense and international security, tackling issues such as terrorism, armed conflicts, arms proliferation, and climate-related security risks.

According to MSC, “the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) will take place from February 14 to 16, 2025, at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich. The MSC 2025 will once again offer an unparalleled platform for high-level debates on the key foreign and security policy challenges of our time.”