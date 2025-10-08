President Barzani to German Envoy: Kurdistan preparing for smooth elections

2025-10-08T12:24:58+00:00

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Wednesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed the Region’s readiness to ensure a “smooth and transparent” vote ahead of Iraq’s November elections.

According to a statement from the Presidency, Barzani met with Germany’s new ambassador to Iraq, Daniel Krebber, in Erbil, discussing election preparations and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Krebber officially began his post on October 5, after presenting his credentials to President Abdul Latif Rashid, the German Embassy in Iraq announced earlier this week.

During the meeting, the German official reaffirmed Berlin’s interest in deepening political and economic relations, describing the Kurdistan Region as an “important partner.”

