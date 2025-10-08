President Barzani to German Envoy: Kurdistan preparing for smooth elections

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Wednesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed the Region’s readiness to ensure a “smooth and transparent” vote ahead of Iraq’s November elections.

According to a statement from the Presidency, Barzani met with Germany’s new ambassador to Iraq, Daniel Krebber, in Erbil, discussing election preparations and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

سه‌رۆك نێچيرڤان بارزانى پێشوازيى له‌ باڵيۆزى نوێى ئه‌ڵمانيا كردhttps://t.co/laiLiNvdZY pic.twitter.com/nl3TMqaRJW — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) October 8, 2025

Krebber officially began his post on October 5, after presenting his credentials to President Abdul Latif Rashid, the German Embassy in Iraq announced earlier this week.

We are delighted to announce that our new German Ambassador, Dr. Daniel Krebber, handed over his letter of credence to President Abdul Latif Rashid today, officially starting his work as Ambassador. @IraqiPresidency pic.twitter.com/N0hs4MxtXJ — German Embassy in Baghdad (@GermanyinIraq) October 5, 2025

During the meeting, the German official reaffirmed Berlin’s interest in deepening political and economic relations, describing the Kurdistan Region as an “important partner.”