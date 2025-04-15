President Barzani, German envoy discuss KRG formation

Shafaq News/ Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met with German Ambassador to Iraq Christiane Hohmann on Tuesday to discuss the stalled efforts to form a new Kurdistan Region Government (KRG).

The Kurdish presidency stated that the two officials also reviewed ties between Erbil and Baghdad and explored opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation with Germany across key sectors.

The meeting covered regional developments, including the security situation in Syria and the ongoing threat posed by ISIS. Both sides stressed the need for stability and peaceful conflict resolution.

Parliamentary elections in Kurdistan took place in October 2024, with the KDP winning the most seats. Cabinet formation remains stalled due to tensions, legal wrangling, and clashes with the PUK.

The stalemate has paralyzed governance amid unpaid salaries and halted oil exports from disputes with Baghdad.