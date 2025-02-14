PM Al-Sudani at MSC: bolstering tech and defense ties with Spain and Germany

Shafaq News/ On the sidelines of the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC), Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met, on Friday, with global technology and defense leaders from Germany and Spain, on Friday.

According to Al-Sudani’s media office, the PM engaged in high-level discussions with Marc Siewert, CEO of Veridos, a global leader in secure passport and national ID card production.

“The meeting focused on strengthening ties with Veridos through its Baghdad manufacturing facility—a vital link in the economic partnership between Iraq and Germany.”

Al-Sudani welcomed the firm’s ongoing projects and was briefed on its latest initiatives in digital transformation aimed at modernizing government services. He highlighted that a series of strategic measures have been implemented to facilitate business operations and drive tangible progress in this critical sector.

Furthermore, Al-Sudani met with Ángel Escribano, Executive Chairman of Indra Group, alongside his delegation.

The discussions covered ongoing talks with the Ministry of Interior on supplying border security control and surveillance systems, as per the media office.

Emphasizing the importance of enhanced cooperation, the Prime Minister directed that a meeting be arranged between Indra and the head of the Iraqi Military Industrialization Commission to explore joint projects in technology transfer and capacity building within military industries.

Notably, Prime Minister Al-Sudani arrived in Munich to participate in the MSC, after concluding his official visit to the Czech Republic.