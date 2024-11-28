PM Al-Sudani, King Felipe VI strengthen Iraqi-Spanish ties in Madrid meeting

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

The Prime Minister departed for Spain on Wednesday for an official visit, after receiving an official invitation from his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sánchez.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani’s media office, “The meeting reviewed Iraqi-Spanish relations and highlighted the key steps, agreements, and understandings achieved between the two governments to enhance bilateral cooperation and foster constructive partnerships across various sectors.”

During the meeting, Prime Minister Al-Sudani “praised Spain’s supportive stance toward Iraq, its principled support for the just cause of the Palestinian people, and its efforts to bring an end to the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon while promoting security and stability in the region,” reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to “expanding bilateral trade and economic exchange” and welcomed the participation of Spanish companies in Iraq’s ongoing development and infrastructure projects, as per the statement.