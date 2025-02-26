2025 Erbil Forum: Iraqi PM eyes Kurdish oil export resumption, regional stability

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani reiterated his government's commitment to the “Iraq First” policy, emphasizing national interests, regional cooperation, and economic integration.

Speaking at the Erbil Forum 2025, held under the theme “The Future of the Middle East Amid Mounting Uncertainty,” Al-Sudani highlighted Iraq’s transition from years of conflict to a phase of stability and growth. He asserted that Iraq is advancing with a clear vision centered on strategic partnerships with regional and international allies, describing the country as a hub for dialogue and cooperation through a “productive diplomacy” that has restored its regional influence.

On economic integration, Al-Sudani underscored Iraq’s Development Road project, designed to connect Asia and Europe through Iraq, fostering trade and cultural exchange. He also emphasized expanding security cooperation, particularly with the US-led Global Coalition, as Iraq moves toward bilateral defense agreements to combat terrorism and extremism.

Regarding Baghdad-Erbil relations, Al-Sudani reaffirmed his government’s efforts to resolve disputes with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) through legal and institutional mechanisms. Expressing optimism about finalizing procedures to resume crude exports via Turkiye’s Ceyhan port following amendments to the federal budget law, he described it as a step toward strengthening ties with energy firms operating in the Region.

Addressing regional conflicts, Al-Sudani condemned Israel’s military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, stressing Iraq’s diplomatic efforts to prevent regional spillover. He reaffirmed Iraq’s humanitarian support for Lebanon and Palestine and reiterated Baghdad’s backing for Syria’s stability, advocating for political solutions that reinforce regional security.